Pflug Koory LLC Has $121,000 Stock Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 80.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,512 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,110,591 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $349,565,000 after buying an additional 146,960 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,960,369 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $166,296,000 after buying an additional 52,146 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,236,037 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $105,112,000 after buying an additional 87,304 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,018,116 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $86,580,000 after acquiring an additional 13,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 765,825 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $65,126,000 after acquiring an additional 23,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WYNN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $98.00 to $96.50 in a report on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group set a $67.00 price target on Wynn Resorts in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Wynn Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.54.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN traded up $4.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.65. 85,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,778,077. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.24. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $50.20 and a twelve month high of $127.64.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $953.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.35 million. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.41) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

