Pflug Koory LLC Raises Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1,294.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 251 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

SWKS stock traded up $4.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.29. 32,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,887,740. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.76 and a 1 year high of $197.62.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 30.60%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.22%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.64.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

