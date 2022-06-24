PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $38.99

PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.99 and traded as low as $37.00. PhenixFIN shares last traded at $38.04, with a volume of 412 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $82.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.06.

Get PhenixFIN alerts:

PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 million. PhenixFIN had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 38.83%. Research analysts anticipate that PhenixFIN Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David A. Lorber purchased 12,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.88 per share, for a total transaction of $481,295.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,314,643.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David A. Lorber purchased 2,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.64 per share, with a total value of $85,664.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,954 shares in the company, valued at $2,393,902.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 16.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PhenixFIN during the 4th quarter worth about $457,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PhenixFIN by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PhenixFIN by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 76,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of PhenixFIN during the 4th quarter worth about $7,222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

PhenixFIN Company Profile (NYSE:PFX)

PhenixFIN Corporation is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of small and middle market companies. It primarily invests in the following sectors: business services; buildings and real estate; automobile; oil and gas; aerospace and defense; home and office furnishings, housewares, and durable consumer products; healthcare, education and childcare; personal, food, and miscellaneous services; retail stores, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing; telecommunications; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; leisure, amusement, motion pictures, and entertainment; chemicals, plastics, and rubber; finance; personal and nondurable consumer products (manufacturing only); beverage, food, and tobacco; containers, packaging, and glass; structure finance securities; machinery (non-agriculture, non-construction, non-electric); diversified or conglomerate service; restaurant and franchise; electronics; and cargo transport.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PhenixFIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PhenixFIN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.