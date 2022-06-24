Phore Trading 25.3% Higher Over Last Week (PHR)

Phore (PHR) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. Phore has a market cap of $292,147.84 and approximately $387.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Phore has traded up 25.3% against the US dollar. One Phore coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0107 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Phore alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00007290 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003487 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

Phore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 27,221,991 coins. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The official website for Phore is phore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.