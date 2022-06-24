Pineapple Power (LON:PNPL) Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of Pineapple Power Co. plc (LON:PNPL – Get Rating) were down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.03 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.03 ($0.05). Approximately 24,859 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 309,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.13 ($0.05).

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.40 million and a PE ratio of -3.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 6.10.

Get Pineapple Power alerts:

Pineapple Power Company Profile (LON:PNPL)

Pineapple Power Corporation plc does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire a business or asset in the clean and renewable energy sectors. Pineapple Power Corporation PLC was incorporated in 2014 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pineapple Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pineapple Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.