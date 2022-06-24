Pinkcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $269,713.22 (PINK)

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 24th. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Pinkcoin has a market capitalization of $269,713.22 and $4.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.67 or 0.00242440 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004133 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000244 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000329 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00009945 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001250 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004688 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.04 or 0.00417804 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

Pinkcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 461,681,295 coins and its circulating supply is 436,420,859 coins. The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

