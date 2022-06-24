Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Purchased by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,735 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PXD. Capital World Investors grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,256,214 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,592,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,183 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,105,125 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,110,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,932 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,328,150 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $785,194,000 after purchasing an additional 29,148 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,242,622 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $407,888,000 after purchasing an additional 17,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,639,580 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $298,207,000 after purchasing an additional 63,564 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total transaction of $512,001.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,501.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,497,497.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,488 shares of company stock valued at $4,915,737. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PXD stock traded up $3.14 on Friday, hitting $226.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,047,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $133.73 and a fifty-two week high of $288.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $256.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.51.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business’s revenue was up 152.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $7.38 per share. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $29.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.02%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 19.78%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PXD. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $272.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $302.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $244.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources to $345.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $343.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.71.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

