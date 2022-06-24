Piper Sandler Analysts Give PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) a $37.00 Price Target

Piper Sandler set a $37.00 price target on PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of PureTech Health from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

NASDAQ PRTC opened at $20.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. PureTech Health has a 1 year low of $18.15 and a 1 year high of $56.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.56.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and psychosis in Alzheimer's disease; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; an immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; oral therapies based on defined consortia of bacteria is isolated from the human microbiome; and therapies to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with depression, multiple sclerosis, post COVID and ICU, and cancer related conditions.

