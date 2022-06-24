Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Sells $181,002.30 in Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $181,002.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 451,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,338,132. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Norman Payson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 25th, Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total value of $212,371.62.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $221,372.10.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total value of $365,770.30.

On Thursday, April 7th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $389,760.70.

PGNY traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.94. 2,418,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,531. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.07. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 2.03. Progyny, Inc. has a one year low of $25.67 and a one year high of $68.32.

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $172.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.49 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 10.09%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 1,469.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 1,532.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Progyny in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progyny in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

