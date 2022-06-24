Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Sells $181,002.30 in Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $181,002.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 451,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,338,132. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Norman Payson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 25th, Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total value of $212,371.62.
- On Wednesday, May 11th, Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $221,372.10.
- On Wednesday, April 20th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total value of $365,770.30.
- On Thursday, April 7th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $389,760.70.
PGNY traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.94. 2,418,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,531. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.07. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 2.03. Progyny, Inc. has a one year low of $25.67 and a one year high of $68.32.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 1,469.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 1,532.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Progyny in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progyny in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Progyny Company Profile (Get Rating)
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
