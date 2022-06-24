ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) is Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF makes up 1.2% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $6,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 438,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,354,000 after acquiring an additional 8,394 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $769,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 21,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NOBL stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.66. 898,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.17. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97.

