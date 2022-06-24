Prosper Trading Up 6% Over Last Week (PROS)

Prosper (PROS) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. Prosper has a total market capitalization of $710,959.77 and $683,726.00 worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prosper coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000754 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Prosper has traded 6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00025927 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001777 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00012751 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Prosper Profile

Prosper (PROS) is a coin. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict

According to CryptoCompare, “PROSPER is a short-term non-custodial prediction & hedging platform based on the Binance Smart Chain. At the moment of prediction placing, each user may reserve some amount of PROS token in order to ensure his prediction. The maximum amount of the reserved tokens equals 10% of the user prediction amount. Each exact pool has its own insurance fund.At the moment of the reward distribution, 15% of the prize is taken to the pool insurance fund and distributed to users who lost their predictions, but reserved PROS tokens for the insurance.The distribution is linearly based on the number of reserved tokens. “

Buying and Selling Prosper

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prosper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prosper using one of the exchanges listed above.

