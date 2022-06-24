Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Position Increased by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 107,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $1,646,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1,738.8% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 45,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,920,000 after purchasing an additional 42,982 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $92.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.88. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.25 and a 12-month high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.93 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 38.93%.

PRU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.58.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

