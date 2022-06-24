PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBNNF) Upgraded at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBNNF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk stock opened at $0.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.42. PT Bank Negara Indonesia has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $0.48.

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Indonesia, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers current, savings, and money market accounts, and time deposit products. It also provides credit facilities for the purchase of houses, villas, apartments, condominiums, home shops, home offices, and land plots, as well as for construction/renovation, top-up, and refinancing; and pension loans.

