PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Trading Down 5.8%

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $37.72 and last traded at $37.80. Approximately 18,609 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,014,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.11.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PTCT. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (down previously from $64.00) on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PTC Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.25.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 679.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.86 and a 200 day moving average of $37.00.

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by ($0.23). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 983.21% and a negative net margin of 91.68%. The company had revenue of $148.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.83) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eric Pauwels sold 822 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $34,951.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,305.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 2,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $102,806.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,760,338.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,399 shares of company stock worth $489,596 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTCT. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 18.3% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $261,000.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTCT)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.