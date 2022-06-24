QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,629 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $120.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $134.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.62. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $118.22 and a 12-month high of $193.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 30.71%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.48.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

