QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Corbenic Partners LLC

Corbenic Partners LLC reduced its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,458 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,566 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 21,620 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 21,442 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.8% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 2,613 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock opened at $122.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.30 and a 200-day moving average of $156.62. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $118.22 and a 12-month high of $193.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $136.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.20.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.71%.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $215.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.48.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

