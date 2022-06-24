Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.05

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.05 and traded as low as $0.66. Recon Technology shares last traded at $0.68, with a volume of 265,273 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Recon Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.14 and a quick ratio of 8.05.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Recon Technology stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Recon Technology, Ltd. ( NASDAQ:RCON Get Rating ) by 161.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,151 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Recon Technology worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 29.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other hardware related to oilfield production and management, and transportation; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

