Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.05

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.05 and traded as low as $0.66. Recon Technology shares last traded at $0.68, with a volume of 265,273 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Recon Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.14 and a quick ratio of 8.05.
Recon Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:RCON)
Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other hardware related to oilfield production and management, and transportation; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Recon Technology (RCON)
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
- Zai Lab Stock Has Fallen to Value Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Recon Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recon Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.