Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELI) Trading 10.5% Higher

Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 10.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.64 and last traded at $2.64. 154,658 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,965,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.39.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.40.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Reliance Global Group during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Reliance Global Group during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $500,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Global Group by 28,373.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 156,906 shares in the last quarter.

Reliance Global Group, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of wholesale and retail insurance agencies in the United States. It provides healthcare and Medicare, personal and commercial, trucking, and employee benefits insurance products. The company was formerly known as Ethos Media Network, Inc and changed its name to Reliance Global Group, Inc in October 2018.

