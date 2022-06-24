Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) PT Set at $500.00 by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price objective on Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ROP. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $557.00 to $500.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $494.47.

NYSE ROP opened at $394.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $429.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $448.56. The firm has a market cap of $41.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.01. Roper Technologies has a 12-month low of $369.51 and a 12-month high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 47.36% and a return on equity of 13.36%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 9.17%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total transaction of $110,922.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,604,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $281,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $347,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $5,529,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 14.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 6.1% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

