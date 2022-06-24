Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Grows Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,076 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,073,845 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,017,310,000 after buying an additional 3,652,817 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,653,790 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $768,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,581 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2,896.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,331,669 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $96,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,232 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $91,672,000. Finally, Ruffer LLP raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 970.3% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,171,452 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $86,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP traded up $2.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.41. 130,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,300,788. The company has a market capitalization of $116.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.31. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $51.41 and a one year high of $124.08.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company’s revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.97%.

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 666,002 shares in the company, valued at $68,151,984.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,511.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Societe Generale boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.91.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

