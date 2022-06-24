Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Grows Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 256,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,031,000 after buying an additional 6,473 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,762,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 101,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,045,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 27,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.58. The company had a trading volume of 7,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,347. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.45. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $55.23 and a 1 year high of $84.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

