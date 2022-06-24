Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Diageo (LON:DGE) a GBX 2,800 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,800 ($34.30) price objective on Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DGE. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,400 ($53.90) target price on Diageo in a report on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America set a GBX 4,600 ($56.34) target price on Diageo in a report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 4,150 ($50.83) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,430 ($42.01) to GBX 5,040 ($61.73) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 4,300 ($52.67) price objective on Diageo in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,159.33 ($50.95).

Shares of Diageo stock opened at GBX 3,535.50 ($43.31) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £80.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,729.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,771.19. Diageo has a 1-year low of GBX 3,282.50 ($40.21) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,110 ($50.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,741 ($45.82) per share, for a total transaction of £8,267.61 ($10,126.91). Insiders acquired 662 shares of company stock valued at $2,479,638 in the last 90 days.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

