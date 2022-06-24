Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Vinci (EPA:DG) a €110.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €110.00 ($115.79) price objective on Vinci (EPA:DG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €114.00 ($120.00) price target on Vinci in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €114.00 ($120.00) price target on Vinci in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group set a €115.00 ($121.05) price target on Vinci in a report on Thursday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($130.53) price objective on shares of Vinci in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €112.00 ($117.89) price objective on shares of Vinci in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Get Vinci alerts:

Vinci stock opened at €85.20 ($89.68) on Monday. Vinci has a 52 week low of €69.54 ($73.20) and a 52 week high of €88.80 ($93.47). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €90.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of €92.15.

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.