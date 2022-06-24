Royale Finance (ROYA) Price Hits $0.0040

Royale Finance (ROYA) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. One Royale Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. Royale Finance has a total market cap of $205,866.54 and $5,579.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Royale Finance has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Royale Finance

Royale Finance launched on December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,370,194 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

