Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Shares Up 9.2%

Shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) traded up 9.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.39 and last traded at $23.38. 8,423 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 357,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.41.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ryerson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.99. The stock has a market cap of $893.28 million, a P/E ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.56.

Ryerson ( NYSE:RYI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.35. Ryerson had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ryerson’s payout ratio is currently 4.52%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ryerson during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Ryerson during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Ryerson by 135.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Ryerson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

About Ryerson (NYSE:RYI)

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

