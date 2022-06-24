Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.37

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (TSE:SBB – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.37 and traded as low as C$1.14. Sabina Gold & Silver shares last traded at C$1.15, with a volume of 398,170 shares traded.

SBB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Cormark raised their price target on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.50 to C$3.70 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$614.25 million and a PE ratio of -33.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.35.

Sabina Gold & Silver ( TSE:SBB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sabina Gold & Silver Company Profile (TSE:SBB)

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, Del, and Bath properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometers located in Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that covers an area of approximately 10,637 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada.

