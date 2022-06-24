Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Sells $157,477.32 in Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $157,477.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,111,025.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $5.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $173.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,218,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,913,803. The company has a 50-day moving average of $172.00 and a 200-day moving average of $205.29. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.55 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $172.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $481,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,563 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,306,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Salesforce by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 52,237 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $14,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 1,305.3% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,080 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 54,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce to $192.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.50.

About Salesforce (Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

