Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Purchased by Diversified LLC

Diversified LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 2,826.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 306,051 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 6.9% of Diversified LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Diversified LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $17,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 123.4% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHX traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.78. 28,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,376,760. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $43.02 and a 52 week high of $57.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.76.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

