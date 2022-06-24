ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) VP Trinh Phung Sells 62 Shares

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) VP Trinh Phung sold 62 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.35, for a total value of $11,119.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,122,774.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Trinh Phung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 18th, Trinh Phung sold 565 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $116,548.20.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Trinh Phung sold 3,176 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total value of $684,777.36.

Shares of NASDAQ SWAV traded up $8.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $186.02. The company had a trading volume of 489,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,776. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 6.07. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.36 and a 12 month high of $249.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 241.58 and a beta of 1.49.

ShockWave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.20. ShockWave Medical had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $93.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWAV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ShockWave Medical by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,311,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,685,000 after purchasing an additional 67,789 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in ShockWave Medical by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,398,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,933,000 after purchasing an additional 192,525 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,314,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in ShockWave Medical by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 719,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,176,000 after purchasing an additional 18,033 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in ShockWave Medical by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 689,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,987,000 after purchasing an additional 88,622 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SWAV. Bank of America began coverage on ShockWave Medical in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on ShockWave Medical in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised ShockWave Medical from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $221.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on ShockWave Medical from $235.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ShockWave Medical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.13.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

