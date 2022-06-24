Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for FireAngel Safety Technology Group (LON:FA)

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of FireAngel Safety Technology Group (LON:FA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Shares of FA stock opened at GBX 10.85 ($0.13) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 13.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 13.70. FireAngel Safety Technology Group has a 52 week low of GBX 10.10 ($0.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 20 ($0.24). The company has a market cap of £19.65 million and a P/E ratio of -5.33.

In other news, insider Graham Reginald Alexander Whitworth bought 49,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 13 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of £6,391.45 ($7,828.82). Also, insider John Conoley bought 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 11 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £8,800 ($10,779.03). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 234,210 shares of company stock worth $3,178,063.

FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells home safety products and accessories in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers smoke and carbon monoxide (CO) detectors and accessories under the Fire Angel, Fire Angel Connected, Fire Angel Specification, FireAngel Pro Connected, AngelEye, and Pace Sensors brands, as well as CO sensors.

