SIBCoin Price Hits $0.14 on Exchanges (SIB)

SIBCoin (SIB) traded 24.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. One SIBCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000640 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded 59.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. SIBCoin has a market capitalization of $2.69 million and $24.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,216.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,155.38 or 0.05445529 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000309 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00027454 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.31 or 0.00265421 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $118.67 or 0.00559306 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $124.83 or 0.00588368 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00077021 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About SIBCoin

SIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It launched on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,790,761 coins. The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.com . SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

SIBCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIBCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

