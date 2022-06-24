Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 514 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHW. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,031,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,884,717,000 after buying an additional 135,716 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,750,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,316,576,000 after buying an additional 94,212 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,375,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,188,688,000 after buying an additional 1,664,485 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,232,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,138,465,000 after buying an additional 639,285 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,277,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $802,178,000 after buying an additional 91,409 shares during the period. 77.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHW has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.79.

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $400,904.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,787,951.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SHW stock traded up $5.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $229.89. The company had a trading volume of 46,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $59.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $258.72 and a 200 day moving average of $278.30. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $214.22 and a 12 month high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 80.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.99%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

