Signata Market Cap Hits $2.78 Million (SATA)

Signata (SATA) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. One Signata coin can currently be bought for $0.0391 or 0.00000187 BTC on major exchanges. Signata has a total market cap of $2.78 million and $6,313.00 worth of Signata was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Signata has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Signata Profile

SATA is a coin. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Signata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,260,435 coins. Signata’s official Twitter account is @congruentlabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signata project aims to deliver a full suite of blockchain-powered identity and access control solutions, including hardware token integration and a marketplace of smart contracts for integration with 3rd party service providers. Signata (SATA) token will serve a number of purposes. In future releases of the platform the SATA tokens will be used to interact with a platform of smart contract-based decentralized identity services that Signata is currently developing – both as core internal capabilities for the product, but additionally as on-and-off-chain anonymity preserving systems that external applications can integrate and consume to build an identity ecosystem unbound by central authorities. This new platform will be known as the Identity Guard & Anonymity Framework (IdGAF). “

Signata Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Signata should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Signata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

