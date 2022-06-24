Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 109,633 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 924,542 shares.The stock last traded at $16.33 and had previously closed at $14.36.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.98. The company has a market capitalization of $743.63 million, a PE ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWBI. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

