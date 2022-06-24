Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) PT Lowered to €270.00 at Berenberg Bank

Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from €280.00 ($294.74) to €270.00 ($284.21) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SLOIY. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Soitec from €213.00 ($224.21) to €211.00 ($222.11) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Soitec from €200.00 ($210.53) to €225.00 ($236.84) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Soitec presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $235.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SLOIY opened at $87.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.60. Soitec has a one year low of $78.82 and a one year high of $135.00.

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials worldwide. Its products are used to manufacture chips that are used in smart phones, tablets, computers, IT servers, and data centers, as well as electronic components in cars, connected devices, and industrial and medical equipment. It offers Fully Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator (FD-SOI) for low power computing applications, and PD-SOI and FinFET-SOI products for high-performance computing markets.

