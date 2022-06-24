Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $39.92

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $39.92 and traded as low as $36.15. Sound Financial Bancorp shares last traded at $36.52, with a volume of 8,241 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $95.68 million, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.29 and a 200 day moving average of $39.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Get Sound Financial Bancorp alerts:

Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.14 million for the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 20.95%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. Sound Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 21.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFBC. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sound Financial Bancorp by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 168,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,420,000 after buying an additional 23,645 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Sound Financial Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $907,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sound Financial Bancorp by 21.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,978,000 after buying an additional 13,880 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sound Financial Bancorp by 51.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Sound Financial Bancorp by 14.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Sound Financial Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:SFBC)

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings, money market deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sound Financial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sound Financial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.