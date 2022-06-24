Starbase (STAR) Price Up 10.2% This Week

Starbase (STAR) traded 30.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. One Starbase coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Starbase has a market cap of $198,410.70 and approximately $538,492.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Starbase has traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Starbase

Starbase (STAR) is a coin. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. Starbase’s official website is starbase.co . The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

Starbase Coin Trading

