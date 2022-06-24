Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,013 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 34,967 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 146.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 76,940 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $8,487,000 after acquiring an additional 45,720 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.72.

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,939,196. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $75.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.62. The company has a market cap of $86.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

