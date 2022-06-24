State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,644 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,255 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $47,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banta Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $202,000. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 9.2% in the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 27,039 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $15,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 1,095 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $353,000. Finally, Monument Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $339,000. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total transaction of $301,015.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,939 shares in the company, valued at $5,983,576.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 850 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $6,438,469 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COST stock opened at $475.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $494.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $522.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.41 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.71. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $391.25 and a 1 year high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

COST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 target price (up previously from $560.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $569.56.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

