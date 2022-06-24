State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 6,125 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,125 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in PayPal were worth $18,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $2,291,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $34,934,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in PayPal by 12,086.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 212,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,149,000 after purchasing an additional 211,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 33,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,275,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $73.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.47 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.40.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on PayPal from $170.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on PayPal from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.71.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.