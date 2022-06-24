Stephens Group Asset Management LLC Has $43.31 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Stephens Group Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 430,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up 4.3% of Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $43,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP traded up $2.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.47. The company had a trading volume of 13,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,758. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $74.75 and a one year high of $123.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.47.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.