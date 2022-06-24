StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Otonomy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Get Otonomy alerts:

Otonomy stock opened at $1.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a current ratio of 6.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.66. Otonomy has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $2.59.

Otonomy ( NASDAQ:OTIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Otonomy will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Allen Weber sold 11,243 shares of Otonomy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total value of $27,095.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTIC. Lynx1 Capital Management LP bought a new position in Otonomy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Otonomy in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Otonomy by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 182,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 8,839 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Otonomy in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,245,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Otonomy by 17.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 841,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 126,747 shares during the last quarter. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Otonomy (Get Rating)

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Otonomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otonomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.