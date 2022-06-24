StockNews.com Lowers Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) to Hold

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.21. 184,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,825. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.23. Advanced Energy Industries has a one year low of $68.65 and a one year high of $114.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.18 and a 200 day moving average of $83.17.

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.31. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $397.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total transaction of $54,962.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,896 shares in the company, valued at $371,165.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEIS. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 370,861 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,924,000 after buying an additional 172,241 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 120.7% during the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 79,910 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,879,000 after buying an additional 43,703 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,277,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

