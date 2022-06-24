StockNews.com Lowers Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Costamare from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.50.

CMRE stock opened at $11.71 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.54. Costamare has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $18.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.47.

Costamare ( NYSE:CMRE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. Costamare had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 23.37%. The firm had revenue of $268.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Costamare will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 18th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.40%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costamare by 2.0% during the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 41,982 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Costamare by 0.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 154,540 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its position in Costamare by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Costamare by 4.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 36,993 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Costamare by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 549,904 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, it had a fleet of 76 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 557,400 twenty-foot equivalent units and 45 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 2,435,500 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

