Stolper Co Has $220,000 Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Stolper Co grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 98.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the quarter. Stolper Co’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

SCHG opened at $59.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.45. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $55.23 and a 1-year high of $84.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

