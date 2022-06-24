Stolper Co Purchases 1,460 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Stolper Co grew its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the quarter. Stolper Co’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGL. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 324,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,716,000 after purchasing an additional 60,529 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 570,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,851,000 after purchasing an additional 18,702 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 85,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 9,420 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 197,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,520,000 after purchasing an additional 17,989 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000.

Get VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of ANGL stock opened at $27.39 on Friday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $26.44 and a 52-week high of $33.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.29.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.