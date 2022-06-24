Storj Price Tops $0.90 on Major Exchanges (STORJ)

Storj (STORJ) traded up 21.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. Over the last seven days, Storj has traded 105% higher against the dollar. Storj has a market capitalization of $357.50 million and $390.09 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Storj coin can currently be purchased for about $0.90 or 0.00004274 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004756 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,986.53 or 0.95007488 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008482 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004755 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002833 BTC.

Storj Profile

Storj (STORJ) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 397,621,912 coins. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Storj is storj.io . Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token. “

Storj Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storj should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Storj using one of the exchanges listed above.

