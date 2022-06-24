Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) was upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $31.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $33.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.25% from the stock’s current price.

SUM has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.57.

NYSE SUM opened at $23.44 on Wednesday. Summit Materials has a 12-month low of $22.83 and a 12-month high of $41.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.90 and its 200-day moving average is $31.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.30.

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). Summit Materials had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $392.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Summit Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Summit Materials will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUM. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,384,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383,606 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 16.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,577,408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $204,295,000 after acquiring an additional 905,585 shares during the period. Sasco Capital Inc. CT boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 114.2% in the first quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 994,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,882,000 after acquiring an additional 530,200 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,301,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,239,000 after acquiring an additional 277,818 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,024,000.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

