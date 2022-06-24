Sunrise Resources (LON:SRES) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.16

Sunrise Resources plc (LON:SRES – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.16 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.11 ($0.00). Sunrise Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.12 ($0.00), with a volume of 4,400,151 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.16.
Sunrise Resources Company Profile (LON:SRES)
