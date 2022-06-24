Susquehanna Bancshares Reiterates “$11.00” Price Target for NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX)

Susquehanna Bancshares set a $11.00 price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

NEX has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $12.75 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. ATB Capital set a $16.50 price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.70 to $9.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.61.

Shares of NYSE NEX opened at $8.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.52 and a beta of 2.12. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $12.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.09.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $635.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.97 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 9.81%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Pucheu sold 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $258,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 134,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,674.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Keane Investor Holdings Llc sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $75,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,330,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,172,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,197,690 shares of company stock valued at $77,924,360 in the last three months. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 2,229.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 385.7% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 9,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SCP Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

